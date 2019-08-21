The European Union announced on 21 August that it is stepping up its assistance to Burundi with €465.000 to further strengthen Ebola preparedness measures, as the virus outbreak has a high risk of spreading from the most affected Democratic Republic of Congo into the neighboring countries.

The new funding is supporting preparedness measures, such as infection prevention, coordination, surveillance and response capacities to Ebola in high-risk districts in Burundi, close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The funding will be allocated through the World Health Organisation. It complements the existing financial support to the ongoing EU efforts in Ebola surveillance and awareness-raising via NGOs and UN.