The European Union announced on 19 August that it is providing €90.000 in humanitarian funding, after a series of earthquakes of 5.4, 5.9, and 5.8 magnitudes hit northern Philippines on 27 July.

The aid will directly benefit 1.000 people in some of the heavily hit areas in the remote island of Itbaya, Batanes province. According to data from the government, around 300 houses were damaged, as well as local health facilities and water distribution systems.

The funding is part of the EU’s global contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.