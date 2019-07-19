EU provides further support to refugees in Turkey

EPA-EFE//STR
Click for full view

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, visits Syrian refugee students during an educational training course in Ankara. The students are taking part in an EU-funded programme for refugees in Turkey.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 14:42 July 19, 2019
Updated 16:37 July 19, 2019

EU provides further support to refugees in Turkey

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The EU adopted on 19 July a new set of measures worth €1.41 billion that continue to provide support to refugees and host communities in Turkey. The funds are part of the second instalment of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, bringing the total amount of the EU’s support to €5.6 billion since 2016.

The programmes focus on healthcare, socio-economic support, and municipal infrastructure, including a particular focus on ensuring the sustainability of facility-based activities.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+