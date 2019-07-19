EU provides further support to refugees in Turkey

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The EU adopted on 19 July a new set of measures worth €1.41 billion that continue to provide support to refugees and host communities in Turkey. The funds are part of the second instalment of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, bringing the total amount of the EU’s support to €5.6 billion since 2016.

The programmes focus on healthcare, socio-economic support, and municipal infrastructure, including a particular focus on ensuring the sustainability of facility-based activities.