The European Union has announced on 6 August that it is providing an additional €10 million ($11.15 million) in funding to help address humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe, after the climatic shocks and the economic crisis led to critical food shortages.

When tropical cyclone Idai hit Zimbabwe in March, over 4.500 hectares of crops were swept away, and food prices became beyond reach for many families. People also lost their livestock to different disease outbreaks, and water scarcity is increasing the risk of human disease outbreaks.

Since 2014, the Union has supported the Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region with over €125 million (about $ 140 million) for disaster preparedness, emergency relief response, and food assistance.