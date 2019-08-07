The European Commission announced on 7 August a further €50 million in emergency humanitarian funding to help the people hit by drought in the Horn of Africa.

The funding will support drought-affected communities in Somalia (€25 million), Ethiopia (€20 million), Kenya (€3 million) and Uganda (€2 million). With many in the region relying on livestock herding, the prolonged drought is having devastating consequences on food availability.

Today’s additional funding brings total EU humanitarian aid to the region to €366.5 million since 2018.