EU provides additional €90 million in humanitarian crisis assistance to Yemen

Now entering its fourth year, the devastating conflict in Yemen shows no signs of ending in the near future which prompted the European Commission to provide an additional €90 million in humanitarian aid to the war-torn Arabian Peninsular nation in the hope that the funds can help alleviate the situation on the ground as Saudi-led coalition forces battle the Shiite Houthi rebels that are backed by Iran for control of several key areas of the country, including the capital Sana’a.

“We are in a race against time to avoid a famine in Yemen. That is why the EU is stepping up its life-saving humanitarian assistance to the Yemeni people. Some 8 million vulnerable people will benefit from our additional funding, that will be directed at covering – among others – nutritional, health, sanitation and protection needs. However, the only way to stop this ongoing humanitarian tragedy is through a political solution that puts an end to the violence,” said the EU’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides

International aid organisations have frequently called Yemen “the world’s worst hunger crisis” after the war left around 22.2 million people – over 75% of the population – in dire need of humanitarian assistance, while some 3.5 million people have been displaced. Nearly 18 million Yemenis are in need of food assistance and approximately 8.4 million are on the brink of famine.

Ongoing heavy fighting and the destruction of basic infrastructure, coupled with the collapse of the economy and the financial system, has severely limited the population’s access to food, medicine, and fuel. The collapse of public services in Houthi controlled areas and a months-long military offensive in the key Red Sea port city of Hodeida continue to have devastating humanitarian consequences. Yemen is also suffering from the largest cholera outbreak ever-recorded in the country, with nearly 1.2 million suspected cases. Violations of International Humanitarian Law by parties to the conflict continue to be reported and the impact on civilians has increased since the start of the Saudi-led offensive on Hodeida. The EU has also been providing aid to tackle the Cholera outbreak affecting the country.