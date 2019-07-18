EU project to reinforce Jordan’s capabilities at the Eastern Borders

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Delegation of the European Union to Jordan and the French public agency for international technical assistance Expertise France, announced on 18 July the launch of a new project entitled “Reinforcing Jordan’s Capabilities at the Eastern Borders”, funded by the EU for a total amount of €6 million, that aims at improving the coordination and sustainability of civil-military operations in the Eastern part of the country.

Under the project, a multi-agency logistical hub will be established as a forward base providing logistical support to the Jordan Armed Forces, that will also contribute to the sustainable resumption of normal cross-border traffic with Iraq.