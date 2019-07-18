EU project to reinforce Jordan’s capabilities at the Eastern Borders

EPA-EFE/AHMAD ABDO
Click for full view

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Al Safadi (4-L) meets with ambassadors of the European Union in Amman, Jordan, 08 July 2018. Safadi discussed with the EU ambassadors the latest developments in the region and the situation in Syria.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Read Next

Published 14:16 July 18, 2019
Updated 14:16 July 18, 2019

EU project to reinforce Jordan’s capabilities at the Eastern Borders

By ep|neonline
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Delegation of the European Union to Jordan and the French public agency for international technical assistance Expertise France, announced on 18 July the launch of a new project entitled “Reinforcing Jordan’s Capabilities at the Eastern Borders”, funded by the EU for a total amount of €6 million, that aims at improving the coordination and sustainability of civil-military operations in the Eastern part of the country.

Under the project, a multi-agency logistical hub will be established as a forward base providing logistical support to the Jordan Armed Forces, that will also contribute to the sustainable resumption of normal cross-border traffic with Iraq.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+