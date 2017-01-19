EU Presidency warns UK:“Freedom of movement for persons, goods, services and capital cannot be decoupled”

While the UK is a European Union member state that stood by Malta when the country looked to entering the EU, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat finds himself President of the Council of European Union during the time Theresa May is foreseen to trigger Article 50 for the UK's exit from the European Union.
Speaking in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday, Muscat underlined that it is historical irony for a country that has been a British colony for two centuries to be at the ...
This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.
|To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑