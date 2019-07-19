EU presents progress towards sustainable development at UN forum

Published 20:16 July 19, 2019
The EU reaffirmed its strong commitment to deliver on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a shared global roadmap for a peaceful and prosperous world, with human well-being on a healthy planet at its core, on 18 July at the UN High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development in New York.

The EU assessed the progress made in implementing the Agenda 2030’s Sustainable Development Goals, and it was underlined that the Union has aligned all development activities with UN 2030 Agenda through its new European Consensus on Development.

