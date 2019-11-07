Europol seized 5.789 kg of smuggled glass eels with an estimated value of €2.000 per kg, from October 2018 until April, the law enforcement agency said on 6 November.

Operation Lake, initiated by Europol, in cooperation with Eurojust, INTERPOL and the EU Wildlife/CITES Enforcement Group, was carried out under the umbrella of the EU Action Plan against wildlife trafficking.

154 suspected smugglers were arrested in 10 countries across Europe: Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, France, Germany, North Macedonia, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. All seized eels were reintroduced into their natural habitat, which is crucial for the survival of the species.