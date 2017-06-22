EU pledges €1.2bn for Italy’s ‘tragedy’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union will help Italy address the immediate emergency and the reconstruction process in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes – one in August 2016 and the second in January in the regions of Abruzzo, Lazio, Marche and Umbria. The European Commission has proposed to provide Italy with €1.2bn under the EU Solidarity Fund.

“We have not forgotten. For their resilience, their unyielding courage and their determination to move forward, the Italian people deserve all our admiration,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said. “We had promised not to leave Italy alone to face this tragedy and we are delivering on this commitment. The EU will support the reconstruction in the four affected regions and help fund the restoration of the Basilica of San Benedetto in Norcia. We will work hand and hand with the Government and local authorities, so that people in these regions are able to turn the page on this painful chapter and build a new future.”

Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Creţu added: “This exceptional amount from the EU Solidarity Fund will help Umbria, Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo heal and bounce back. I visited Umbria in February and reiterated the European Commission’s solidarity with the people who have lost everything in the earthquakes, as well as our readiness to support reconstruction efforts. New homes and schools will rise from the rubble, economic activity will start again. And the EU will stand by Italy, every step of the way.”

The EU Solidarity Fund will support reconstruction operations and regenerate economic activity in the affected regions. The money can also be used to cover the costs of emergency services, temporary accommodations and clean-up operation, and of protection measures for cultural heritage sites, to relieve the financial burden borne by the Italian authorities at the time.

A first disbursement of aid worth €30m was already released in December 2016. The proposed aid now must be approved by the European Parliament and by the Council.