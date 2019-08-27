EU officials have drafted a plan that envisages the creation of a sovereign wealth fund that would invest €100bn in European digital startups, the Financial Times report.

The fund is specifically aimed at technological scouting, aiming to scout and accelerate the growth of a European equivalent to Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon or China’s Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent. While the EU remains a global leader in digital market regulation, the region lacks behind in innovation and investment in developing platforms of global significance.

According to an internal European Commission document leaked to the press, the so-called “European Future Fund” has yet to gain member state approval. European Commission Chief Spokesperson Mina Andreeva told the press that the incoming President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had yet to approve the plan.