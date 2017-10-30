EU plans to be more active in the defense and security field

The European External Action Service (EEAS) is preparing for the launch of a Permanent Structural Cooperation on security and defense (PESCO)

The EU Commission spokesperson for Foreign and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said at a midday briefing for journalists on Monday that the EEAS is preparing for the launch of PESCO. However, Kocijancic could not confirm the number of member states that are planning to participate in the process.

“We are currently preparing for the launch of PESCO under the Treaty of the EU, and we will be doing it at least until the end of this year. A common notification has been prepared, but I cannot confirm the exact figures of the participating members. However, we want an inclusive cooperation in this context and are counting on a significant number of member states,” Kocijancic said.

PESCO, as defined by the 2009 Lisbon Treaty, is a pillar of EU’s Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy, an inclusive and output-oriented framework of cooperation on defence. Although participation remains voluntary, once the commitments are undertaken by a member state they should be fulfilled.