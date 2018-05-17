EU, OPEC discuss recent market developments

Oettinger and Barkindo express their ongoing strong support for the EU-OPEC Energy Dialogue

EU Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Günther Oettinger and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo met in Vienna where they discussed global oil and energy issues and shared opinions from both the producer and consumer viewpoints, the oil cartel said in a press release.

Oettinger, who is also the former European Commissioner for Energy, was accompanied by a delegation of high-level German dignitaries during a visit to the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on May 11.

Oettinger and Barkindo also expressed their ongoing strong support for the EU-OPEC Energy Dialogue that began in 2005.

The OPEC Secretariat provided presentations on recent oil market developments, the historic Declaration of Cooperation between 24 OPEC and non-OPEC producing nations and the future role of oil in the energy mix, OPEC said, adding that the attending delegates then engaged in a question and answer session.

“We actively look to engage with all stakeholders, including today with the Commissioner and dignitaries from a major EU consuming country,” Barkindo said. “It is important to appreciate the different perspectives we all have in order to help better understand what is at stake as decisions are made and policies are put in place to evolve the future global energy mix in the decades ahead,” he added.