EU, Norway condemn attacks on health facilities in Afghanistan

EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI
Ambulance vehicles wait outside a mosque after an explosion targeted people during Friday prayer in the outskirt of Kabul, Afghanistan, 24 May 2019. According to the initial reports at least nine people were killed and 17 others wounded.

Author
ep|neonline By ep|neonline
Published 21:34 July 24, 2019
Updated 21:34 July 24, 2019

The European Union states, heads of missions and Norway expressed in a statement on 24 July their concerns for the attacks on health facilities in Afghanistan, most recently in Wardak province, as well as by the subsequent closure by the Taliban of 42 health clinics.

“The increased level of combat related violence that affects civilians reported by the UN and attacks against healthcare facilities and aid workers are a cause for great concern.

All involved parties must comply with their obligations under International Humanitarian Law.”, the statement reads.

