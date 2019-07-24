EU, Norway condemn attacks on health facilities in Afghanistan

The European Union states, heads of missions and Norway expressed in a statement on 24 July their concerns for the attacks on health facilities in Afghanistan, most recently in Wardak province, as well as by the subsequent closure by the Taliban of 42 health clinics.
“The increased level of combat related violence that affects civilians reported by the UN and attacks against healthcare facilities and aid workers are a cause for great concern.
All involved parties must comply with their obligations under International Humanitarian Law.”, the statement reads.