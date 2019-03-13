EU negotiators reach agreement on rules to protect whistleblowers

Christopher Wylie poses in his lawyer's office in London, 26 March 2018. Tamsin Allen QC (Queens Council) who represents whistleblowers Christopher Wylie and Shahmir Sanni spoke about evidence in the Bindmans LLP offices in London. Evidence and legal opinion was presented in relation to possible criminal offences committed by Vote Leave during the EU Referendum campaign.

Katie Thompson By Katie Thompson Journalist, New Europe
Published 07:06 March 13, 2019
Updated 23:21 March 12, 2019

EU negotiators reach agreement on rules to protect whistleblowers

A new system to protect whistleblowers will be created after the European Parliament and Council agreed on EU-wide protection for informants that provide valuable information about a serious crime.

Whistleblowers will no longer be under the threat of being suspended, demoted, intimidated, retaliated against if they report or reveal information about tax fraud, money laundering, public procurement, product and transport safety, environmental protection, public health, consumer protection, and data protection.

Internal and external reporting channels had in the past been used to ensure that whistleblowers remain safe.

 

