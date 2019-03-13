EU negotiators reach agreement on rules to protect whistleblowers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A new system to protect whistleblowers will be created after the European Parliament and Council agreed on EU-wide protection for informants that provide valuable information about a serious crime.

Whistleblowers will no longer be under the threat of being suspended, demoted, intimidated, retaliated against if they report or reveal information about tax fraud, money laundering, public procurement, product and transport safety, environmental protection, public health, consumer protection, and data protection.

Internal and external reporting channels had in the past been used to ensure that whistleblowers remain safe.