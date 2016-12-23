EU needs to show solidarity in dealing with refugees

EU policies implemented do not suffice, says Greek President

ATHENS – The European Union needs to show solidarity and implement its decisions in dealing with the relocation of refugees, said Anna Diamantopoulou, President of DIKTIO, and Former EU Commissioner.

“Solidarity remains in theory unless there are tools to put it practice. Due to the geographical position of our country, we are suffering more compared to other countries. The administrative, the financial problems that we have been facing were met quite positively compared to what occurred in other countries. In our country, most parties didn’t encourage the isolated racist incidents, which is very important and conveys a message with regard to the way we intend to move forward,” Diamantopoulou said at a conference on the refugee crisis organised by the Foundation of European Progressive Studies (FEPS) and DIKTIO Network for Reform in Greece and Europe on December 19.

“However, the situation is beyond our capacities. The situation in the islands fuels anger and it disperses throughout the country and the situation in Turkey may generate more problems and that’s why we need to get prepared. Europe needs to reach a point of readiness. Otherwise there will be a number of problems in other European countries,” she said.

The former European Commissioner urged the implementation of the EU decisions regarding the resettlement of refugees upon a specific quota connected with the number of population of each country. “For these reason we need incentive and penalties. Incentives for countries prepared to host refugees…and penalties for countries that shall reject the decisions,” Diamantopoulou said.

She noted that the conference, opened by Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, sends a clear message that indeed the discussion, the analysis and the proposals regarding the major refugees issue is extremely important.

“It’s important that FEPS is with us, since it represents a number of think tanks under the progressive umbrella in Europe and around the world. Today history is still here repeating itself. There is a great wave of young people leaving Greece and there are thousands of people wishing to reach the Greek land. We need to see how we deal with the problem today in Europe, particularly in Greece. How we deal with it in Italy, as these are the two countries that have been receiving the largest flows of migrants and refugees,” Diamantopoulou said.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos called for solidarity in managing refugees. “There is a certain attitude of EU countries that disregard the particularity of having a long coastline and the institutional obligations that all Europeans have vis-à-vis refugees,” he said.

Pavlopoulos notes that the deficit of political decisions is connected with the refugee crisis. The refugees were generated mostly from the war in Syria and surrounded area, he said, adding that Europe was absent.

He noted that the EU policies implemented do not suffice. “Europe needs to take measures and help the hosting countries,” the Greek President said. “Until the war ends, we need to find solutions based on the law. And the most important provision is the provision of Article 80, defining solidarity itself,” he quipped.