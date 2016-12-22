EU moves on rule of law in Poland

New Europe / Alexandros Michailidis
The First Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans gives a press briefing at the end of the read-out of College meeting in Brussels on Dec. 21, 2016

Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Published 09:14 December 22, 2016
Updated 09:14 December 22, 2016

Timmermans: “We do believe there is a persistent problem with the rule of law”
“I will not drop this issue, we will pursue this issue until we have a solution.”

The European Commission has announced its decision to send additional recommendations to EU member state Poland in order to address “new problems” related to the rule of law in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the independence of Poland’s judiciary is of paramount importance to the country’s rule of law. “The Commission will not drop this matter and will continue to look for solutions in dialogue with Polish authorities without prejudice to other steps we might ...

