In response to Bolivia’s request for assistance, the European Union’s civil protection mechanism is providing assistance to the Bolivian authorities to tackle forest fires. More than 1.5 million hectares of tropical forests, as well as rock art sites dating from 1.500 BC have been burned.

A team of firefighters and drones was mobilised by the French authorities, as well as a European Union civil protection team, composed of French, Spanish and Danish experts, which will be coordinated by the European Union’s Emergency Response Coordination Center. All teams will be deployed in the coming days.

In addition, the EU’s emergency satellite service, Copernicus , provides maps of areas affected by forest fires. The EU stands ready to provide additional assistance to Bolivia and affected countries in the Amazon region.