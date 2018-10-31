EU ministers criticise Juncker’s plan to scrap daylight time

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker‘s plan to end the twice-annual change of the clock has recently become a major bone of contention between the national governments of the EU’s 28 members and Brussels.

Advocates of the measure suggest it saves energy and bolsters productivity. Critics suggest the measure has negative effects on health, but several European transport ministers have voiced open scepticism about the Commission’s proposal, saying the move has no way of streamlining time zone decisions with third-party countries that would ensure that Europe is not fragmented into different time zones, which would cause major problems for the aviation and railway industries, as well as computing.

Juncker’s Transport Commissioner, Violeta Bulc, expressed hope that the Commission could reach a consensus with Europe’s national governments, something Austria’s Minister of Transport, Norbert Hofer, said was unlikely as he proposed putting off discussing the matter until 2021.