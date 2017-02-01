EU and Mexico accelerate trade talks

EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET
Click for full view

Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo (L) and European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (R) during a press briefing at the start of negociations for an updated trade and investment agreement between Mexico and the EU, in Brussels, Belgium, 30 May 2016.

Author
Silvia Elena Ionita By Silvia Elena Ionita Junior Journalist, New Europe
Up Next
Published 15:03 February 1, 2017
Updated 15:05 February 2, 2017

EU and Mexico accelerate trade talks

By Silvia Elena Ionita
Junior Journalist, New Europe
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Ever since 1997, when the Economic Partnership, Political Coordination and Cooperation Agreement (the Global Agreement) was launched, Mexico and the EU have had a solid and stable trade relation. In 2000, the two sides put into action a free trade pact which they began updating last year.

Now, Mexico and the EU will be holding two supplementary negotiating rounds before the summer of 2017 in order to accelerate the negotiation schedule, resulting in a new, reformed Free Trade Agreement which will mirror other ambitious trade deals the two sides have negotiated lately. The Commissioner for Trade of the EU, Cecilia Malmström, and the Minister of Economy of Mexico, Ildefonso Guajardo, agreed during a phone conversation on the dates for the upcoming rounds of talks to be from 3 to 7 April and finally from 26 to 29 June. They also assented with one another to meet in Mexico City between these rounds to make an overall assessment and push negotiators for additional progress. In a joint statement, Commissioner Malmström and Minister Guajardo admitted to a worrying rise of protectionism on a global scale and declared that “side-by-side, as like-minded partners, we must now stand up for the idea of a global, open cooperation”. With joint efforts to deepen the openness to trade on both sides, the goal of reaping the benefits faster will be achieved through the acceleration of the rounds of negotiation.

The EU is Mexico’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China, while in 2015, the EU imported €19.3 billion worth of goods from Mexico.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Montenegro nears NATO in political crisis needing solution