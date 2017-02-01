EU and Mexico accelerate trade talks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ever since 1997, when the Economic Partnership, Political Coordination and Cooperation Agreement (the Global Agreement) was launched, Mexico and the EU have had a solid and stable trade relation. In 2000, the two sides put into action a free trade pact which they began updating last year.

Now, Mexico and the EU will be holding two supplementary negotiating rounds before the summer of 2017 in order to accelerate the negotiation schedule, resulting in a new, reformed Free Trade Agreement which will mirror other ambitious trade deals the two sides have negotiated lately. The Commissioner for Trade of the EU, Cecilia Malmström, and the Minister of Economy of Mexico, Ildefonso Guajardo, agreed during a phone conversation on the dates for the upcoming rounds of talks to be from 3 to 7 April and finally from 26 to 29 June. They also assented with one another to meet in Mexico City between these rounds to make an overall assessment and push negotiators for additional progress. In a joint statement, Commissioner Malmström and Minister Guajardo admitted to a worrying rise of protectionism on a global scale and declared that “side-by-side, as like-minded partners, we must now stand up for the idea of a global, open cooperation”. With joint efforts to deepen the openness to trade on both sides, the goal of reaping the benefits faster will be achieved through the acceleration of the rounds of negotiation.

The EU is Mexico’s third-largest trading partner after the US and China, while in 2015, the EU imported €19.3 billion worth of goods from Mexico.