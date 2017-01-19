EU, MEPs debates key challenges for 2017

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

European Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen and European Council President Donald Tusk debated the key political challenges for 2017 with members of European Parliament on January 18. They discussed Brexit, EU relations with the US and Russia, migration, economic and social progress, and the defence union.

Tusk briefed MEPs on the outcome of the December 2016 meeting of EU heads of state or government. He said progress was being made on curbing migration, but also called on MEPS to support close collaboration on internal and external security issues and on higher defence spending.

On Brexit, Tusk said: “Ms. May’s speech yesterday proves that our unified position on the single market and four freedoms has finally been understood by London. They should also understand there will be no pick-and-choose. We took note of the Prime Minister’s warm words on EU integration.

In turn, Katainen said: “Unity is more important than ever before” as “we have been challenged from outside but also from within.” He stressed the importance of EU institutions and of the art of compromise in the “post-truth era”, confirming that EU Commission chief negotiator on Brexit, Michel Barnier, will cooperate closely with the European Parliament.

Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) Group in the European Parliament, stressed the UK’s contradictory stance on Brexit – leaving the single market while at the same time demanding a free trade deal – and deplored UK threats.

“Who will pay for the tax deficits that will result from the dumping plans of the UK government? In the end, ordinary people,” he said.

Commenting on recent statements by US President-elect Donald Trump, Weber said: “We also have powerful tools, like state aid rules. If in the US they say ‘America first’, than we have every right to say ‘Europe first’.”

Péter Niedermüller, vice-president of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), raised the issue of migration. He said some member states are under tremendous pressure and demanded support and solidarity from others.

Polish MEP Anna Elżbieta Fotyga, a member of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), called for unity among governments in facing security challenges such as terrorism and Russian aggressiveness.

The leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), Guy Verhofstadt, said Donald Trump’s official inauguration on January 20 will signal a turning point for the EU-US relationship and inside the EU. He called on the EU to speed up the building of a Defence Union.

The European United Left – Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) warned that in the threat of terrorism, “security” is being used as a pretext to restrict citizens’ rights.

The Greens called on the Council to contribute with solutions on the critical issues facing the EU.