EU member states to invest in key energy infrastructure

Plans to increase security of energy supply, boost sustainable development by integrating renewable energy sources across the EU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

On February 17, member States of the European Union agreed on the Commission’s proposal to invest €444 million in priority European energy infrastructure projects.

The EU noted in a press release that the 18 selected electricity, smart grids and gas projects will contribute to achieving the Energy Union’s goals by connecting European energy networks, increasing security of energy supply, and contributing to the sustainable development by integrating renewable energy sources across the EU.

Investing in sustainable and renewable energy sources helps accelerate the energy transformation in Europe and foster green growth and jobs – all priorities of the Juncker Commission.

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič welcomed the agreement by the Member States. “These are important projects with major cross-border implications. They are a tangible sign of what the Energy Union means for Europe and how the European Union can help making our countries stronger by cooperating closely together,” he said.

Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete called the agreement another milestone in the setup of a cleaner, more competitive European energy market. “An energy infrastructure which is fit for purpose is essential for renewables to thrive. Thanks to this upgrade, the proposals in the Clean Energy for All Europeans package are even closer to become a reality. The EU is demonstrating its commitment to delivering cheaper, more sustainable and secure energy to European consumers,” he said.

The money for the chosen projects comes from the Connecting Europe Facility, the EU’s funding support programme for infrastructure.