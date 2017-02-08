EU may punish member states for opting out of relocation

Timmermans: “Our 10th report is going to come out in March and that is the right moment to consider other options if they are necessary”

The European Commission’s ninth report on relocation and resettlement revealed the lack of groundbreaking progress – numbers have failed to even stabilise, making the goal of 2,000 refugee relocation goal that was set during 8th period seem more like a pipe dream than ever.

Expectations were set high thanks to the positive number of 1,926 refugees from Greece and Italy that were relocated in December 2016. Unfortunately, according to the report there were the number of relocations for January 2017 fell to 1,682.

Frans Timmermans, the first vice-president of the European Commission, did not appear content with the relocation progress, despite the political pressure he and Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos have leveraged over the Council to pressure noncompliant member states.

The noncompliant member states, such as Austria, Denmark, Hungary and Poland, have still not accepted a single refugee and are playing with chances of being sanctioned via infringement procedures.

“I think it is a good time to consider other options,” Timmermans said, referring to the next report releasing date, on March. “Our 10th report is going to come out in March and that is the right moment to consider other options if they are necessary.”

Timmermans suggested that if political pressure fails to give better results, then other means to apply pressure would be exercised on noncompliant members.

“If some believe that you can have a sustainable migration policy just by better border controls, just by looking at the situation in countries of origin, just by fighting smuggler rings – they are misguided,” he said, asking for more action from member states.