EU leftists attack Macron’s refugee plans

The European United Left-Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group in the European Parliament has criticised French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans for asylum applications to be processed in Libya, Chad and Niger. The lawmakers warned this is not only racist, but a fundamental breach of human rights.

The idea was proposed as Macron hosted a meeting on migration with the leaders of Germany, Italy, Spain, Chad, Niger and Libyan GNA in Paris on August 29.

GUE/NGL MEP Malin Björk, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on the Commission’s Union Resettlement Framework, said he was angered by Macron’s proposal.

“This plan is tainted by structural racism towards the African population and migrants,” said the Swedish MP. “Europe has no right to criminalise mobility or movement – especially not in third countries. Irregular migration is not a crime – by calling it a crime is akin to calling these people criminals. The most worrying aspect of this plan is that it is coupled with stopping spontaneous arrivals at European territory completely. This breaches the international right to leave one’s country and to seek asylum.”

Björk also warned that Macron’s proposed plan could “destroy over five decades of humanitarian work and international solidarity”. And in terms of increased loss of human lives and suffering, the “consequences of this plan will be disastrous”.

In turn, GUE/NGL’s coordinator at the Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, Cornelia Ernst, said: “I am appalled by how this proposal ignores once again the fact that there is no state in Libya at the moment”.

“There is no accountable authority there, no judicial system – and we hardly know who controls what part of the country. This is lawlessness and that is the opposite of asylum,” added the German MEP.