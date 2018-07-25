EU leaders express sadness, solidarity with Greece as deadly wildfires continue to rage

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Many EU leaders have expressed their solidarity with Greece and offered assistance as the country is experiencing some of the deadliest wildfires in its history.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wrote to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday to express his condolences for the loss of life from the devastating wildfires that have broken out close to the capital of Athens.

It is with a heavy heart that I have learnt that many people have tragically lost their lives in devastating fires in Athens, Greece,” Juncker wrote on Tuesday. “On behalf of the European Commission, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. During these difficult times, we stand side by side with the Greek people and authorities and I commend the tireless and courageous efforts of the emergency responders,” he added.

European Council President Donald Tusk offered his condolences via Tweet, saying he was deeply saddened by the events.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the chorus of European and world leaders who expressed the condolences about the events.

“Our thoughts are with Greece and the victims of the terrible fires. In Sweden as in Greece, France and Europe stand together and provide their help,” tweeted Macron.