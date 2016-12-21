EU jobless report shows huge disparities across member states

EPA / SIMELA PANTZARTZI
Click for full view

A protester holds a placard reading 'We want jobs, not unemploymeent' during a demonstration in front of the Greek Labour Ministry in Athens, Greece, 04 July 2016.

Author
Irene Kostaki By Irene Kostaki Journalist, New Europe
Up Next
Published 09:41 December 21, 2016
Updated 09:41 December 21, 2016

According to the data, there are large variations across the 28 member states, ranging from 1.3% of the active population in Denmark, Sweden and the United Kingdom, to 16.7% in Greece.

By Irene Kostaki
Journalist, New Europe

European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility, Marianne Thyssen, presented the 2016 annual review of Employment and Social Developments in Europe (ESDE), which scans the EU’s “World of work” state of play.

Thyssen said “employment has never been so high in Europe with 232m Europeans in paid work,” while unemployment is dropping.

However, 20m Europeans are currently out of the labour market, as the three million jobs created within the last year are not en...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: Czech minister blames Merkel for Berlin attack