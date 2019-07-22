EU issues guidance note on tackling unfair contract terms

The European Commission adopted on 22 July a guidance note on unfair contract terms, that should ensure that consumer associations and legal practitioners, including judges, will be better equipped to protect EU consumers from unfair contract terms.
The guidance note is based on the rich amount of case law of the European Court of Justice, referring to existing rulings on unfair terms.
As a complement to the guidance note, European businesses organisations have drawn up recommendations on how terms and conditions can be presented to consumers in a more transparent way.