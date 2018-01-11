EU and Iran foreign ministers meet in Brussels to support nuclear deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A day before U.S. president Donald Trump is expected to continue granting Iran a reprieve from sanctions over its nuclear program, while again signaling his displeasure with the international nuclear deal that lifted the penalties, the EU-28 foreign ministers met their Irani counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Brussels.

On behalf of the bloc, the meeting is being attended by the EU’s High Representative / Vice-President Federica Mogherini, the UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, the German minister Sigmar Gabriel and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, as all three member states, the UK,France and Germany played central role in the nuclear deal that was negotiated back in 2015.

“The deal is working, it is delivering on its main goal which means keeping the Iranian nuclear programme in check and under close surveillance,” Mogherini said after the end of the meeting.

“We know that it’s absolutely necessary to have the signal that it’s possible by diplomatic approaches to prevent the development of nuclear weapons, in a time when other parts of the world are discussing how to get nuclear weapons into force,” said the German foreign minister, adding that it would send “a very dangerous signal to the rest of the world” if the only agreement that prevents the proliferation of nuclear weapons would be negatively affected.

“We greatly value the JCPOA, the nuclear deal with Iran, we think it is a considerable diplomatic accomplishment, it’s a way of stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and Iran is in compliance with this agreement according to the International Atomic Energy Agency,” said Johnson, underlining that so far, no other alternative is on the table.

UANi disappointed, calling on the EU and US to find a solution.

United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), non-profit advocacy organization based in the U.S., appears disappointed with the bloc and the U.S.’ stance. in the United States

“We are disappointed with the EU and individual Member States position on Iran,” UANI’s president David Ibsen told New Europe, explaining that the consensus in Brussels “seems to be that Iran is meeting its obligations under the nuclear agreement.”

“We would argue differently,” Ibsen adds, suggesting that the Iran deal is “a temporary stopgap measure to the threat posed by the regime’s nuclear vision. With relief on sanctions from US and EU, Iran is biding its time, reaping the benefits from the deal and accruing assets until it is free to resume its prolific activities.” Furthermore, UANI calls on the EU “to work with the US to find solutions that hold Iran accountable for its reckless behaviour.”