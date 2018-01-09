EU, Iran to discuss preserving nuclear deal in Brussels

The foreign ministers of the European Union and Iran have scheduled talks in Brussels on January 11 on preserving Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, which is seen now under threat after having been denounced by US president Donald Trump.

The announced meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the foreign ministers of the EU, France, Germany, and Britain comes after Iran warned that the United States may be on the verge of withdrawing from the agreement.

...