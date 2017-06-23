EU to invest €2.7 billion in clean transport

Selected projects will contribute to modernising rail lines, installing alternative fuel supply points

The European Commission proposed on June 23 to invest €2.7 billion in 152 key transport projects that support competitive, clean and connected mobility in Europe.

In doing so, the Commission said the EC is delivering on its Investment Plan for Europe and on Europe’s connectivity including the recent “Europe on the Move” agenda. Selected projects will contribute to modernising rail lines, removing bottlenecks and improving cross-border connections, installing alternative fuel supply points, as well as implementing innovative traffic management solutions.

“The demand for investment in transport infrastructure is huge. This new wave of investment focuses on clean, innovative and digital projects to modernise Europe’s transport network,” Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc said.

“Today we are one step closer to a true Transport Union, serving the needs of citizens, stimulating the economy and creating jobs […],” she added.

This investment is made under the Connecting Europe Facility, the EU’s financial mechanism supporting infrastructure networks, and will unlock €4.7 billion of public and private co-financing. Under the Connecting Europe Facility, €23.2 billion is available from the EU’s 2014-2020 budget to co-fund trans-European transport network (TEN-T) projects in the EU Member States.