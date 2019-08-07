The European Commission has launched eAmbrosia, the EU’s Geographical Indication Register, which will give easy access to information on all geographically indicated products regardless of whether they have published or registered.

First launched by the Commission in April, the register will act as a guide for the geographical indications for wine, spirits, and food products produced in the European Union. Each Geographical Indication refers to the specific rules that determine how a product is made while acting as a guarantee of its quality.

By the end of 2019, all GI products will be registered in eAmbrosia, which will enhance access for producers, consumers, and the authorities in each individual country in the EU.