The European Commission has launched eAmbrosia, EU’s Geographical Indication Product Register, which will give easy access to information on all EU Geographical Indicator products, including the status of each if applicable , whether published, or registered, and referral to the legal status.

Considered to be the unique guide for the geographical indications of the EU, eAmbrosia registers the terms developed by spirit-based buccalers for these particulars in a unique and centralised register. So far, there where three separate databases (e-Bacchus, e-Spirit and DOOR) for the geographical indications of wine, spirit drinks and food products but for simplification and transparency, eAmbrosia, initially launched by the Commission in April 2019, has integrated into all 3,200 terms implemented in the EU. All of these names have characteristic features or their reputation in the region of production in relation to the features of the environment or of the local producers. Each Geographical Indication refers to the specific rules that determine how a product is made, while acting as a guarantee of its quality.

By the end of 2019, all GI products will be registered in eAmbrosia, aiming to enhance open access for producers, national authorities and anyone interested in learning more. The EU protects more than 3,400 product names in order to highlight their unique characteristics and the traditional knowledge of their producers.