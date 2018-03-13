EU inks second innovation deal on batteries for electric vehicles

Deal aims to tackle whether regulation is conducive to environment-friendly and industrially efficient recycling and re-use of electric vehicle batteries

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission on March 12 signed an innovation deal with eight partners from national and regional authorities as well as innovators from France and the Netherlands.

The European Commission said in a press release the deal aims to tackle whether regulation is conducive to environment-friendly and industrially efficient recycling and the re-use of electric vehicle batteries.

“The electric vehicle revolution is testimony to how innovation generates growth and fundamentally changes society for the better,” EU Research, Science and Innovation Commissioner Carlos Moedas said. “In order for Europe to stay in the lead of this innovation race, we need to work together with innovators and authorities to make sure our laws do not hamper innovation. This Innovation Deal will clarify the regulatory landscape in this area, and boost demand for electric vehicles,” Moedas added.

EU Environment, Maritime Affairs, and Fisheries Commissioner Karmenu Vella added that innovation in electric vehicles helps the European economy and its residents. “This Deal will provide a framework to identify barriers for the reuse of batteries from electric vehicles and explore ways to ensure that EU rules promote their recycling and re-use – an example of the European circular economy in action,” Vella said.

According to the Commission, EU leadership in the transition to clean and sustainable energy is a top priority for the Commission and has brought together a European Battery Alliance to ensure competitive and innovative manufacturing in Europe.

The Commission launched the concept of Innovation Deals as part of its Circular Economy package. The first Innovation Deal on wastewater treatment was signed on April 7, 2017.