The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, has signed on 30 August a new €50 million package to enhance humanitarian efforts in North East Nigeria.

The EU support will help build conflict resilience in vulnerable communities in the States of Yobe and Borno, as well as improve social cohesion for over 26.000 vulnerable households and communities.

The projects will engage local leadership to enhance conflict mitigation systems and to strengthen resilience capacities in communities on the long-term.

The support to Nigeria from the 11th European Development Fund amounts to €562 million for 2014-2020, including the €50 million top-up to the country’s National Indicative Programme, resulting from the Mid-Term Review of the 11th European Development Fund.