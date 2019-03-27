EU increases emergency assistance to Venezuela by €50 million

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

With the political crisis in Venezuela showing little sign of subsiding, the European Commission has allocated another €50 million in emergency assistance to help those Venezuelans who are most in need.

Part of the bloc’s commitment to mobilise further assistance as stated in the International Contact Group’s Montevideo Declaration from early February, the EU’s assistance for the unfolding crisis in Venezuela now stands at €117.6 million since 2018.

The UNHCR/IOM’s Special Representative, Eduardo Stein vowed to continue providing assistance and maintain open contact with relevant the political actors inside Venezuela, as well as with regional and international partners to establish guarantees for a credible electoral process within the earliest timeframe and to enable the urgent delivery of assistance in accordance with international humanitarian principles.

The bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, reiterated the bloc’s position to stay “at the forefront of the international mobilisation” to support the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people. “We are working on strengthening international cooperation to make sure that humanitarian aid, including this new commitment, reaches the people in need, both inside and outside Venezuela, and in an impartial manner and through independent channels without any attempt to politicise the delivery of aid”.

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides, added that the EU is stepping up assistance and aid operations in Venezuela. “Our additional support includes emergency shelter, healthcare, food assistance, nutrition services, access to safe water and sanitation, as well as children’s education.” Stylianides visited Colombia’s eastern border with Venezuela in 2018, an area where tens-of-thousands of Venezuelan refugees are located after having fled Nicolas Maduro‘s dictatorial regime. While at the border Stylianides established on the ground facts regarding the effectiveness of the bloc’s support for Venezuelan refugees.