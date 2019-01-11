EU imposes sanctions on Iran over assassination attempts

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Union added two Iranian officials and the Directorate for the Internal Security of the Iranian Ministry for intelligence, a branch of the country’s powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), to its official list of terrorist list organisations on December 10 following a string of assassinations attempts by Iran’s security services on European soil.

The Netherland’s foreign ministry spearheaded the move after two Dutch nationals of Iranian origin, Ali Motamed and Ahmad Mola Nissi, were killed by the IRGC in 2015 and 2017. The two men were linked with Iranian opposition groups who oppose the Islamic Republic’s ruling clerics.

Similar, though unsuccessful assassination attempts have also taken place in France and Denmark over the last two years. Prior to the EU’s announcement, the ambassadors of Denmark, France, Belgium, Britain, Germany, and the Netherlands visited Tehran’s foreign ministry in Brussels to warn the Iranian government of their decision and to officially lodge a protest against the IRGC’s ongoing clandestine operations in Europe.

The new sanctions include freezing assets connected to Iranian intelligence officer Saeid Hashemi Moghadam and Assadollah Asadi, a member of the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic.