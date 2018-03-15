EU: Implementing 2030 climate targets to boost Bulgaria’s GDP

Šefčovič in Bulgaria for second Energy Union Tour

EU Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič was expected to visit Bulgaria on March 14-15 for the second Energy Union Tour to discuss Bulgaria’s progress towards its 2020 targets for energy efficiency, renewables and greenhouse gas emissions reduction, its energy security situation, and the development of its internal energy market.

“I will encourage Bulgaria to deliver its national 2030 energy and climate plan in a comprehensive way, in a timely fashion and with the involvement of civil society. The plans are not mere ink on paper but a strong signal towards investors whom we need on board for the energy transition to succeed,” Šefčovič said ahead of his visit.

“Our estimates show that achieving the EU’s 2030 targets could lead to an increase of 1.2% in GDP of Bulgaria, more than the EU average. As Bulgaria is currently at the EU’s helm, I am also looking forward to discussing the state of play of the Clean Energy package legislative proposals as well as the Gas directive revision,” he said, adding that the “Bulgarian Presidency plays a vital role in getting us across the Energy Union’s finish line.”

Šefčovič is expected to meet Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, and MPs from the Bulgarian parliament’s Energy and European Affairs committees.

The Vice-President was also due to deliver a keynote speech at a conference on ‘The role of non-governmental organisations for improving the energy policy and the legal basis in the field of energy – challenges in South East Europe’.