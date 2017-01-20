EU to help Zambia improve access to energy

European Commission, Zambia sign €65-million Financing Agreement in Brussels

The European Commision said on January 19 it has signed a financing agreement to grant €65 million to Zambia for a programme expected to provide access to reliable, clean and affordable electricity services to at least 63,000 households, or about 300,000 people, to social and public infrastructure and to eligible Micro Small Enterprises (MSEs).

The Commission explained in a press release that it would be done through the rehabilitation and expansion of the low voltage distribution network in selected low-income areas of Lusaka City with high population density.

Commissioner for International Development and Cooperation Neven Mimica and the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Zambia Felix Mutati, signed the Financing Agreement in Brussels. This took place in the framework of a meeting where Mimica and Mutati exchanged views on the very good bilateral relations between the European Union and Zambia, the EU said.

“This €65 million programme demonstrates the continued commitment of the European Union in collaboration with European Financial Institutions (EFIs) to provide the much needed capital investment for basic infrastructure development, in order to improve the livelihood and social status of poor communities in Zambia,” Mimica said.

“The rehabilitation of the low voltage distribution network and the new connections will allow for the provision of reliable and affordable energy services and economic empowerment. The programme will support the implementation of the European External Investment Plan which prioritises socio-economic development through infrastructure and energy in particular.” A press release is available online,” the Commissioner added.