The European Union welcomed Sudanese parties reaching agreement on a constitutional declaration on 4 August.

“At this historic moment, we commend the determination and sense of responsibility of the two parties as well as the longstanding efforts of the African Union/Ethiopian mediation. “, the Union said in a statement.

Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition will sign the declaration on 17 August.

“The EU is committed to support Sudan on its way towards peace, democracy and prosperity and will work with the civilian-led transitional government to that end”, the statement concludes.