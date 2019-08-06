The leaders of Bosnia’s three main parties reached an agreement on 5 August to form a central government, ten months after the elections had taken places.

The European Union welcomed the agreement and called for regular functioning of all institutions without further delay to ensure reform implementation in line with European standards and values.

“Today’s agreement of political party leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina to form a new Council of Ministers – facilitated by EU Special Representative Ambassador Lars-Gunnar Wigemark – is an important step forward, first and foremost for the country and its citizens”, the Union’s statement reads.