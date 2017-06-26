EU, Global Mayors to tackle climate, energy challenges

Šefčovič convenes inaugural board meeting of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy

In another effort to meet the Paris Climate Agreement targets and highlight world commitment despite the decision of US President Donald Trump to withdraw from the treaty, the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate & Energy will hold its inaugural board meeting in Brussels on June 27. Co-Chairs European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič and Michael Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, will convene the meeting, the Commission said on June 26.

“Since we announced the establishment of the Global Covenant of Mayors, one year ago, the role of cities in fighting climate change has only become more important,” Šefčovič said ahead of the meeting, adding that the inaugural board meeting “confirms our commitment to further serve cities and local governments that take climate and energy action in their communities”.

He highlighted unity by a common vision of an inclusive, just, low-emission and climate resilient future that meets and exceeds the Paris agreement objectives.

Apart from leading global mayors, former and current UNFCCC Executive Directors, Christiana Figueres and Patricia Espinosa, will also attend the meeting.

In this context, Šefčovič will participate in related events, such as the luncheon for the Board members hosted by King Philippe of Belgium, and a meeting with the newly created organisation Climate without Borders, which brings together global weather presenters committed to the fight against climate change.