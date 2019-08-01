The European Union’s Cohesion Fund invests almost €68 million in northern Portugal, to upgrade the 92-km section of the Minho single-track line between Nine and Valença, on the Spanish border.

The project is part of the Porto-Valença-Spain rail corridor, which plays an important economic role in the region. The upgrade will improve the line safety and will support the development of intermodal transport by linking important nodes.

This investment represents the second stage of a cohesion project overall worth €125 million, which includes the electrification of the line and the construction of four stations.