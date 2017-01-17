EU foresees Cyprus talks progress

Ahead of another Cyprus week, Mogherini unites, Kasoulides hopes, Kotzias attacks the press

Nicosia, Athens and Brussels are “online”, awaiting Wednesday’s new Geneva round of Cyprus talks. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, had another round of phonecalls with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

On Cyprus, EU External Affairs chief Federica Mogherini, hopes for positive developments this week. High Representative / Vice President accompanied Juncker at Geneva talks, where the EU’s chief exchanged strong words with Çavuşoğlu, amid Turkey wanting to strip EU from its role at talks.

“We have been supporting the process led by the UN and the work of three guarantors, we will continue to do so and our teams are still working in these hours and in the coming weeks to accompany this process,” said Mogherini on Monday morning, entering Europa building, the new premises of the Council of the EU.

Hoping for positive results, Mogherini underlined the importance of such a positive result both for Cyprus region, but also at a global level.

Answering to New Europe’s question, Cyprus minister of External Affairs Ioannis Kasoulides assessed the fact that another meeting is taking place in Geveva this week as positive: “With talks progressing on next stage, this means that we are moving forward. From this point and on, we will have to wait for results.”

“The press that writes the news it is paid for, is dirty,” said the Greek minister of External Affairs Nikos Kotzias, avoiding to answer whether he is representing Greece in Geneva this week. Both Kotzias and Greek Prime Minister’s office, have denied reports that put the blame to the Greek minister’s early last Thursday’s press conference that surprised Anastasiades resulting to the early wrap-up of the talks.