EU fines GE €52 mln for providing misleading information in Danish deal

The European Commission has fined General Electric €52 million for providing incorrect information during an investigation under the EU Merger Regulation of GE’s planned acquisition of LM Wind, an American supplier of rotor blades to the wind industry.

GE stated that it did not have any higher power output for offshore applications beyond its existing six megawatt turbine, but. The Commission found that GE was simultaneously offering a higher power (12 megawatt) output from offshore wind turbines to potential customers.

“The fine imposed today on General Electric is proof that the Commission takes breaches of the obligation for companies to provide us with correct information very seriously,” said the EU’s Commissioner in charge of competition policy, Margrethe Vestager.

The EU Merger Regulation obliges companies to provide correct and non-misleading information.