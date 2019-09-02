On 1 September 2004, the School No.1 in Beslan, Russia, was attacked by over 30 terrorists who held the schoolchildren and their families hostages for three days, without food or water.

The separatists stated that the recognition of formal Chechen independence was their main demand. They executed 334 people, 186 of whom were children.

The European Union expressed its support of the relatives of the victims in one of the bloodiest tragedies in Russia’s modern history:

“On today’s fifteenth anniversary we remember the more than 300 victims, including 186 children, who died during the three-day siege.

We stand in solidarity with and support of those who have lost their loved ones. There is no place for terrorism anywhere in the world”, the statement reads.