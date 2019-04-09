EU Energy Union tackles security and transition

The fourth report shows the progress made on the energy union since the start of the Juncker Commission.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The fourth report on the State of the Energy Union, adopted on 9 April, shows that since the start of the Commission of President Jean-Claude Juncker, the energy union has strengthened energy security, including risk preparedness, diversification of sources and supply routes, energy diplomacy, and boosted efforts to improve energy transition and tackle climate change.

European policies implemented over the last five years in all policy areas have put the EU on the right track to fully embrace the clean energy transition, seizing the economic opportunities that it offers, creating growth and jobs and a healthier environment for consumers, the European Commission said.

“The Energy Union is Europe at its best: tackling together the big energy security and energy transition we can’t solve within national borders,” European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič said. From the daunting challenge of the energy transition, we made an economic opportunity for all Europeans. To do this, we had to truly transform our energy and climate policies: not just tweaks at the margins but systemic change. No Member State could have delivered on its own. Our report shows how all the Energy Union measures combine to make our policy fit for the future,” Šefčovič added.

For his part, the EU’s Climate Action and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete said Europe has now in place the world’s most ambitious and advanced climate and energy framework. “We agreed all the legislation to meet our 2030 targets, with higher targets for renewables and energy efficiency. But the Energy Union is more than rules and policies: we mobilized record levels of clean energy investments in Europe, we brokered the Paris Agreement and triggered its quick entry into force, we further integrated the European energy market, and we set a long-term vision for climate neutral Europe by 2050,” Cañete said.

The report is accompanied by two documents showing progress made in renewable energy and energy efficiency. In parallel, the Commission is also putting forward a report on the implementation of the strategic action plan on batteries and communication for more efficient and democratic decision making in EU energy and climate policy.