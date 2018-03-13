EU encourages Luxembourg to keep up emission reduction efforts

Šefčovič in Luxembourg for second Energy Union Tour

European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič visited Luxembourg on March 12 for the second Energy Union Tour where he held in-depth talks in the Parliament regarding Climate Action to deliver on the Paris Agreement, ways to boost eMobility, and a better use of available EU funding to support the energy transition.

His discussions focused on Luxembourg’s national energy and climate plans, its role in regional energy cooperation, and its progress towards its energy efficiency and renewable energy targets for 2020. The Vice-President also participated in a Citizens’ Dialogue on the theme of the Energy Union.

“Let me encourage Luxembourg to keep up efforts to achieve its emission reduction as well as renewable energy targets by 2020,” Šefčovič said ahead of his visit.

“In the latter area, the country can benefit from good cooperation with the other Member States, namely Lithuania and Estonia thanks to the so-called statistical transfers of renewable energy, allowing a transfer of surplus. This example is worth following. I also encourage Luxembourg to make maximum use of available EU funding to support energy and climate investments,” the Vice President added.