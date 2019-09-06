The EU Commission adopted on 6 September its annual report on the implementation of national Roma integration strategies, according to which, education is the area where national authorities are taking the most measures to promote Roma inclusion.

The report examines the success factors for Roma inclusion, and focuses on the four policy areas of the EU Framework for National Roma Integration Strategies: education, employment, health, and housing. It also examines discrimination and antigypsyism.

The report concludes that even though a significant progress was made, a lot of work remains to be done, as the preliminary results of a new Eurobarometer study on discrimination, reveal that 61% of the respondents feel that discrimination against Roma is widespread in their country.