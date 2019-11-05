The European Economic and Social Committee adopted an opinion on 30 October, pointing out the enormous potential of the blue bio-economy, which refers to economic activities based on sustainable use of renewable aquatic resources.

As the potential of the blue bio-economy is untapped in the EU, the institution recommends introducing pan-European projects, with the involvement of both local stakeholders and the scientific community.

EESC has also made suggestions for priority measures for the blue bio-economy, such as clean water and sanitation; sustainable aquatic food production; climate change adaptation; and better coordination in combating illegal activities involving aquatic resources.

As restoring the biodiversity of seas, lakes and rivers would open up new opportunities for businesses, the institution highlights sustainable aquatic food production as crucial to creating economic growth and sustainable jobs.